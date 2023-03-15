Animal lover Jonathan Araiza said his croc knows its way around his house and knows how to climb the stairs in his house

The crocodile named Gamora has its own pond, although it spends most of its time lazying on Araiza's couch

Araiza owns two canines together with snapping and alligator turtles that keep the scaly fearsome reptile company

Jonathan Araiza has bewildered many after he disclosed he lets his pet crocodile sleep with him in his bed.

Jonathan Araiza, 29, owns a pet crocodile which he shares his bed while cuddling. Photo: Jam Press Vid, @turtlesand crocs.

Docile crocodile

The 29-year-old animal lover noted that he let his scaly pet named Gamora move freely in his house, saying it acts like a dog.

He added that Gamora loves to cuddle.

"She is free to roam the house at will, and she spends time lying on the armchairs, in my bed, and she knows how to climb stairs and incredibly goes in and out of her pond at will."

According to Mirror, Araiza, a resident of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, defended his lovely saw-toothed pet saying:

"The species to which she belongs is well known for the aggressiveness that she presents in the wild and she, on the contrary, her character has even allowed her to participate in videos and photo shoots as a model."

See the video below:

