A Nigerian lady made a video of how she bought a carpet because she did not like tiles in her apartment

After laying the brown carpet on the tiles as a cheaper alternative to wooden tiles, she regretted the decision

TikTokers were surprised that she would choose carpets over tiles that many tenants are looking for

A young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, who rented an apartment in Ibadan, has made a video to show people how she went about changing her flooring.

The lady wanted wooden flooring, but since she could not afford it, she decided to go for something cheaper, a brown wood-like carpet.

The lady's video got many talking about her choice of carpets. Photo source: @beautynain

Lady choses carpet over tiles

While laying the carpet, she revealed in the video that she made some mistakes as it had lines which had to be followed and did not realise it on time.

The lady disclosed that she paid dearly for the mistake as she had to cut the carpet in places to fit.

She, however, advised against getting carpets, saying deals with tears whenever she moves her chair across them.

The lady advised people to go for wooden tiles instead of carpets.

Watch the video below:

Why choose carpet over tiles? Netizens ask

The video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 3,000 likes. Some netizens who watched the video wondered why she would pick carpet over tiles.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeoluwani said:

"Wait oooo this is my first time seeing someone using carpet on tiles."

Luscious said:

"Nd people wey dey use carpet dey find tiles …this life no balance."

She replied:

"I had to mop it like every hour, it got stained too quick. I couldn’t sit on the floor or wear slippers, so I had to get a carpet since it was cheaper."

Mide_Scott said:

"Everybody just be unnecessarily creative."

Fikayomi said:

"This is just like painting wallpaper."

Treashysite wondered:

"Are u from the village?"

MihelenaNigeria said:

"You choose carpert over tiles? I’m lost."

CY asked:

"Them tiles your house you still dy put carpet?"

Lady changes apartment's flooring

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady (@kingzaeenab) who rented a small apartment gave people a tour of the whole place before she moved it.

She said she had to change the floor tiles because she never liked them. The lady changed the look of the tiles by adding other ones on top.

The lady went to a tile shop and bought three cartons of wooden tiles that she paid more than N50k for. She also got N3500 gum, and the workmanship cost her N5000.

Source: Legit.ng