A Nigerian kid who held many social media users spellbound with her prayer on her school's assembly ground has attracted more attention

Re-sharing her prayer video on Instagram, Comedian Woli Arole showed interest in sponsoring her education

Many people who reacted to the kid's video said that her parents must have taught how to pray at home

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A few days ago, a video of a kid praying fervently for her schoolmates at an assembly went viral. In the clip, the child asked for forgiveness of sins for all present.

With a strong voice that showed she was passionate about the prayer session, the students also thanked God for life. All her mates chorused "amen" to her prayer.

People said that the kid must have had good parenting. Photo source: @solution697

Source: UGC

Kid finally met her destiny's helper

Touched by the girl's clip, a popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, said he would like to locate her and bless the kid in a way that would help her education and life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He described the girl's mode of prayer in her indigenous language as "loaded". He asked people with information about her to reach him.

See his Instagram post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

adeyemi20151 said:

"Wow. I’m so impressed …this must be inherited from her parents. I guess her parents is from CAC."

toun_cutie said:

"Awon omo baba Ayo Apostle Babalola CAC."

posho_beads_fascinators said:

"The guy who posted it on TikTok is a corp member and it’s his PPA,it’s best u contact him."

lo_fikemi said:

"Fire brand it shows she's from a Christian home."

christyife said:

"Her parents is from CAC nothing you can tell me."

felix_bankole said:

"Honestly, her Parents are to be appreciated for showing her the way of the Lord. Children learn from adults."

Girl amazes netizens with vigorous prayer

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian prayer warrior has stunned many peeps on social media after she was spotted praying aggressively.

The little girl looked like she was in the spirit as she passionately cast her burdens and wishes before God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng