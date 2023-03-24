No fewer than 11 million people have viewed the funny video of an excited dog dancing around in an amazing way

In the video posted on TikTok, the dog was watching a football match on television when it got excited by the game

The black dog danced around to celebrate after a player from one of the teams scored a beautiful goal

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A short video of a dog that loves football has received more than 1.3 million likes on TikTok alone.

The video posted by @pretinhadogtricolor has been viewed more than 11 million times on the platform.

The dog celebrated after someone scored a goal. Photo credit: TikTok/@pretinhadogtricolor.

Source: UGC

The short clip shows the dog focusing on the television in front of it and watching it just like a human being.

Video of a jovial dog goes viral on TikTok

The dog has been tagged as a football enthusiast because of the interest it displayed while watching the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It was not only that the dog watched the game like a human being, but it also knew when a goal was scored.

As soon as the ball touched the net, the dog jumped up and started dancing in celebration. The dog spun around the room several times.

The video has stunned a lot of people who are even asking if it is possible for a dog to behave that way.

Watch the video below:

@samuelmques said:

"How is this possible?"

@imoot2 said:

"In the previous incarnation, he was a fan or a football player of his team."

@frankguinta commented:

"Incredible how already in the final action before the goal, he raises his ears because he understands that he can score."

@lightning said:

"It is the reincarnation of a former supporter."

@healdeworld said:

"This dog understands the game in all passion."

@rogerioshneider said:

"He celebrated before the swimmer shouted goal. How is that possible?"

I want to look like my dog

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a child got thousands of people laughing online following her hilarious expression of love for her dog, Francisco.

The girl said she wants to look exactly like her dog when her mother caught her wasting makeup on her face.

Many people who saw her clip on Instagram said that she is choosing a makeup artist career early in life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng