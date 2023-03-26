A man has spared reactions on TikTok because of a transformation video he posted on the platform

In the video, the man showed people what he looked like five years ago and how he currently looks

Immediately after he posted the 26-second video, people started talking, with many even doubting his sincerity

A man who posted a transformation video on TikTok has gone viral and sparked reactions on the platform.

After seeing the video posted by @trickyfreshy, some TikTok users are finding it hard to believe the man given how brightly he looks in his new photos as compared to the old ones.

The man posted his five-year-old photos. Photo credit: TikTok/@trickyfreshy.

Obviously, the man's aim is to show precisely how much his body has transformed within the last five years.

Man's transformation video goes viral on TikTok

But the transformation is so great that many of his followers on TikTok rushed to the comment section to ask him how he achieved it.

In the old photo, the man wore a strong facial expression, with his body looking old. Things, however, significantly changed in the new photos.

He now looks very young, bearing smooth skin that is a contrast to what he looked like five years ago.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@jemi maator said:

"Who else thinks it's a lie."

@celdakayembe said:

"How do you lie to use without hesitation?"

@tonyalain commented:

"Like seriously?"

@nehi said:

"This small challenge, you don go add juju."

@user5693376122293 said:

"So the money reduced the mouth and the age?"

@roseu said:

"Na lie jor! Long mouth no dey disappear like that."

@rita_uche said:

"I don't think this is a transformation, it's a miracle."

@flex said:

"I don't know why I cried. I'm happy you are ok."

@beckyodero said:

"What magic happened to your face?"

@giftjames said:

"I don't understand."

