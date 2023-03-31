A video of a group of friends trying to test which of their phones can resist water well has got many praising Samsung S22

The friends gathered their iPhone 13, 14 pro max and a Samsung S22+, and placed them all in a container of water

Many who saw they picked the same devices up after some minutes trying to adjudge the best based on touchscreen sensitivity

A young man, @her.ex_boyfriend,_, and his friends got many people's minds up when they placed their iPhone 14 pro max, iPhone 13 pro max, and Samsung S22 plus in a bowl of water.

The young man who shared the video said they wanted to test which of the phones was stronger when it came to water resistance.

The phones were put in a bowl of water, and people praised Samsung after the challenge. Photo source: @her.ex_boyfriend

Which is better between Samsung S22 and iPhone 14?

After placing the expensive devices in water, they set a time for a countdown. After a minute, one of the iPhones' display lights went off.

In a separate video, they all took the phones out of the water. All were working. When they tested their touch sensitivity, they said Samsung S22 still had its touch sensitivity very sharp.

Watch one of their videos below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@user1192816006748 said:

"Samsung no be for children iPhone nah just packaging."

@ADOS said:

"Samsung no know say time don start."

@Smart said:

"Samsung is the best in waterproof."

@L.E:crown said:

"That samsung fit stay there till tomorrow."

@MiNiSter said:

"Una get mind sha, fear never even allow me carry my iPhone 14 pro near water."

@Peter Urgent said:

"For those who are saying Samsung, the jus put the screen display time to something like 5min."

@Isabella said:

"Risk kids."

@Kenny wealth said:

"Abeg I dey repair phone oooo Incase one start get issues."

@Sunuusi Alfa said:

"Samsung is the best u suppose to use s23 compare 14pro max."

@user1192816006748 said:

"I say Samsung no be pikin phone iPhone nah just packaging."

