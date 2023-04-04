A mother who was frustrated by her kid showed resignation as she filmed how she was making a mess of their sitting room

The kid climbed into a drawer and tumbled everything out, with different kinds of wires on the floor

Many parents who watched the kid's video could relate as they shared how tough their kids are at home

A mother, @olamidoyin1722, has shared a short video of how her daughter upturned her living room and made a mess of everything.

The kid went to the TV shelf in the parlour and threw away all the wires and sockets on the floor. The video showed her pulling out a drawer and sitting inside.

The mother showed her daughter making a mess at home. Photo source: @olamidoyin1722

As the kid scattered the house, the mother kept videoing the scene. The way she felt comfortable with the activity showed she enjoyed creating the mess.

The video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 1,500 likes.

Watch the video below:

Parents share their experiences with kids

Many people in the woman's comment section shared their parenting experiences and how they manage their kids.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ayyub Adesegun said:

"Sorry na dem way my daughter dey show everybody shege for house."

@Bell's Treat said:

"Me and my son actually have a special room and parlour away from my husband's own. he said we're his high blood pressure."

@Nilsa said:

"Ppls always becareful of the electrical outlet pls."

@morufabiodun95 said:

"God will bless you jare."

@user6028014779368 said:

"You promise her birthday :oncoming_automobile: car , but you never Fulfilled the promise."

@Silent Cash said:

"Na grandma be this."

@Miide said:

"What’s this kids and this drawer this is my son’s fav playing spot."

@ItzElora said:

"Thank Gidbyiu hanged the tv well if not."

@Ghostblogger101 said:

"My son don show me Shege."

@Easy touch said:

"I swear Na Zeenat sister be dis Naso zeenat too Dey seat inside drawer wen she’s still small this children ehn."

@mhizz adejoke said:

"This is my daughter job everyday."

@MCjay2905 said:

"This is what my son does everytime,the drawers are gone already."

