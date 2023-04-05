A video of a lady coordinating the transportation of her dogs to a new apartment has stirred massive reactions

The lady spent great energy dragging some of the dogs out into the vehicle, as some did not want to leave

Nigerians who reacted to the lady's clip wondered how her landlord was coping with all the dogs in an apartment

A beautiful lady, @mhizrhema, has shared the moment she moved all her dogs as she changed her apartment. At the start of the clip, she posed with the dogs in a car that was to convey them.

Some of the dogs did not want to leave the old house as she had to drag them. While in the vehicle, some jumped out, suggesting they were used to the old apartment.

People described her as a brave person with how she managed the dogs. Photo source: @mhizrhema

Lovely lady and her dogs

The lady collapsed the back seat of the car she used to allow free space for the animals. She stayed with them while they were in transit.

Many people who reacted to her video wondered how she managed to keep all the dogs in a rented apartment.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@B.I.G_Rocky said:

"Person wey no get house no suppose get more than 1 dog Madam."

@chiomamaryann42 said:

"If na me be yur land lord I go don pursue all of una cause Wetin be this how I go get house and I go still Dey fear to enter house."

@ike_ kcee 650 said:

"Omo the driver get mind oooh if na me I no go carry you."

@SAIFAN MEKYAU said:

"Na sale you Dey sale them."

@user queen jenny said:

"Abeg u dey use all this dogs for hunting? bcoz i don't understand just asking for a friend."

@KIZZY GNF:heart said:

"If your new neighbor ask you for salt make i bend."

@Swaizfabrics said:

"Your dogs are gentle o,dem no born me well to put my GSD and BBL together,the last time I tried this I pity myself and my husband..."

@Gabriel said:

"How person come take dey greet you."

@Noble prince(Ozogulla ) said:

"Omo I no fit visit you oo."

@bigrico31 said:

"Any one mind the driver Dey use drive that car."

