A video on Twitter of a strange recipe went viral as people discussed how horrendous the dish looked

People were disturbed to see a man use cow dung as the main ingredient for pancakes labelled an "African delicacy"

The video attracted a lot of attention from people in different African countries who had questions for the man who created the video

One man disturbed people with a strange pancake recipe that included cow dung. People had much to say after seeing the disgusting recipe.

A man prepared pancakes, but the ingredients were not appetising for many Twitter users. Image: Twitter/@usman_haruna

The video got over 200 000 views as people expressed horror over the end product. People commented on the videos to convey how strange the recipe looked.

Cow dung pancake set Twitter ablaze

A video on Twitter by @usman__haruna shows a man cooking with cow dung. He mixed flour eggs, heartburn medicine - Eno, cow dung and other pancake ingredients in the recipe. The man then fries the batter to make the meal. The man can be seen eating the final product with friends. Watch the whole process below:

Twitter users mortified by weird pancake recipe

The video's best caption says, "You're not African if you've never had this". While peeps enjoy authentic traditional recipes, many people were quick to deny that the pancake recipe was African.

@__Amos33 commented:

"Chelsea fans be doing the most."

@ubaida223 commented:

"How can I unsee this?"

@GEORGEEKEOMA1 commented:

"Are you people mad?"

@NesuYahmes commented:

"I can smell it through the phone."

@Jagman4sho commented:

"Why include Eno though?"

@CheriFlavour

"This is so gross "

