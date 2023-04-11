A short video of a two-year-old telling her mother to leave her alone after the woman caught her in the bathroom has gone viral

The mother said she had to quickly go check up on the girl when everywhere in the house suddenly became silent

The kid kept saying, "leave me alone", amid tears as her mother threatened to beat her for wasting water

A young Nigerian mother, @esthie_b, has shared a video capturing the moment she stumbled on her daughter wasting water in the bathroom.

The mother said she suspected the kid was up to no good when everywhere suddenly became silent at home. She said the daughter is just two years old.

Many people told the woman to leave the child alone. Photo source: @esthie_b

Source: UGC

Kid screams at mother

While she was ordering the kid to come outside, the girl cried. Seconds into the short video, the two-year-old started telling her mother to leave her alone.

A person who was behind the camera while the mother filmed could not stop laughing. Many parents shared their experiences with their kids.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 4,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng