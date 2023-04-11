One guy took pictures of his fully decorated place to show people on the internet, hoping they would have an idea on how to make it better

The man's pictures of his humble abode had many people eager to give their thoughts about his decor choices

Even though the man asked people to help him improve his space, peeps couldn't find anything wrong

A man wanted to improve his living space and asked for advice. The man settled in Johannesburg and took to a Facebook page to find interior design tips.

A South African man showed off his one bedroom and asked people to help him improve it. Image: Thabang Tee Hlongoane

The man posted multiple pictures to show how much he invested in his place.

Mzansi man posts his living space on Facebook

A man on Facebook, Thabang Tee Hlongoane, showed people his bachelor apartment. The man asked people to help him make his crib better. See the pictures of his one-bedroom crib here.

Facebook users give raving reviews for man's bachelor pad

People appreciated how the apartment was colour-coordinated. Netizens love seeing others' living spaces and try to give advice, but this one was a certified hit.

Sylvia P Koekarie commented:

"I love what I see."

Thembile Nuh Jobe commented:

"You have good taste absolutely loving your style. Perfectly beautiful."

Snenhlanhla Mthiyane commented:

"Cela ukvakasha."

WinnerMan Wills commented:

"This is perfect."

Mathapelo Love commented:

"Wow, kuhle une taste."

