Johannesburg Man Asks for Tips to Improve His 1 Room Apartment, Facebook Users Find No Faults
- One guy took pictures of his fully decorated place to show people on the internet, hoping they would have an idea on how to make it better
- The man's pictures of his humble abode had many people eager to give their thoughts about his decor choices
- Even though the man asked people to help him improve his space, peeps couldn't find anything wrong
A man wanted to improve his living space and asked for advice. The man settled in Johannesburg and took to a Facebook page to find interior design tips.
The man posted multiple pictures to show how much he invested in his place.
Mzansi man posts his living space on Facebook
A man on Facebook, Thabang Tee Hlongoane, showed people his bachelor apartment. The man asked people to help him make his crib better. See the pictures of his one-bedroom crib here.
Facebook users give raving reviews for man's bachelor pad
People appreciated how the apartment was colour-coordinated. Netizens love seeing others' living spaces and try to give advice, but this one was a certified hit.
Sylvia P Koekarie commented:
"I love what I see."
Thembile Nuh Jobe commented:
"You have good taste absolutely loving your style. Perfectly beautiful."
Snenhlanhla Mthiyane commented:
"Cela ukvakasha."
WinnerMan Wills commented:
"This is perfect."
Mathapelo Love commented:
"Wow, kuhle une taste."
"Absolutely amazing": Lady's elaborately decorated shack has SA praising her
YEN.com.gh reported that a woman who lives in a shack showed people how she turned it into a home. Facebookers were fascinated to see how the homemaker organised her place.
The post was a hit and got hundreds of likes. People were kind enough to share honest reviews about her shack.
People were honest in the comments section. Netizens said she did a great job, and some suggested that she add colour to the room. Some even tried to help her arrange the living space better.
