Johannesburg Man Asks for Tips to Improve His 1 Room Apartment, Facebook Users Find No Faults
People

Johannesburg Man Asks for Tips to Improve His 1 Room Apartment, Facebook Users Find No Faults

by  Aba Afful Geraldo Amartey
  • One guy took pictures of his fully decorated place to show people on the internet, hoping they would have an idea on how to make it better
  • The man's pictures of his humble abode had many people eager to give their thoughts about his decor choices
  • Even though the man asked people to help him improve his space, peeps couldn't find anything wrong

A man wanted to improve his living space and asked for advice. The man settled in Johannesburg and took to a Facebook page to find interior design tips.

South African man new shows of bachelor apartment
A South African man showed off his one bedroom and asked people to help him improve it. Image: Thabang Tee Hlongoane
Source: UGC

The man posted multiple pictures to show how much he invested in his place.

Mzansi man posts his living space on Facebook

A man on Facebook, Thabang Tee Hlongoane, showed people his bachelor apartment. The man asked people to help him make his crib better. See the pictures of his one-bedroom crib here.

Facebook users give raving reviews for man's bachelor pad

People appreciated how the apartment was colour-coordinated. Netizens love seeing others' living spaces and try to give advice, but this one was a certified hit.

Sylvia P Koekarie commented:

"I love what I see."

Thembile Nuh Jobe commented:

"You have good taste absolutely loving your style. Perfectly beautiful."

Snenhlanhla Mthiyane commented:

"Cela ukvakasha."

WinnerMan Wills commented:

"This is perfect."

Mathapelo Love commented:

"Wow, kuhle une taste."

