Steven Hydes was dubbed Gary Gatwick after he was found wrapped in a shawl in a toilet at the airport by a duty-free assistant Beryl Wright in April 1986

Beryl Wright initially mistook him for a pile of rags and found him wrapped in a shawl in an airport toilet

Despite repeated calls for his birth mother to come forward, no one claimed him, and he was named after the airport's mascot and taken in by social services

Growing up with his adoptive parents and three sisters, Hydes had a "wonderful childhood," but the lack of knowledge about his true identity always haunted him.

Hydes said the birth of his daughter gave him renewed energy to search for his biological family,he was not lucky enough to meet his biological mother. Photo: Daily Mail.

It wasn't until the birth of his child that he felt a renewed urgency to find his birth family.

After 15 years of searching, he made a breakthrough in May 2019 with the help of genetic genealogists CeCe Moore and Helen Riding.

Breakthrough at last

In a Facebook post, Hydes shared the exciting news he had traced and confirmed his birth family.

Speaking to Dailymail, he said:

"I'm fortunate to have found out now who my birth family are.

'I still wonder what's next, but I am very grateful to all my birth family for accepting me and my mum, dad and sisters for supporting me through all my journey. Never give up."

Although his birth mother had passed away, leaving him with unanswered questions. He discovered his birth father and siblings on both sides, unaware of his existence.

Search for biological parents

He expressed his gratitude to the genealogists for their incredible work and hoped his story would raise awareness about DNA testing and prevent other babies from being abandoned.

He contemplated possibly writing a book to share his story and raise awareness about finding one's birth family through DNA and genealogy.

With a heartfelt message, Hydes expressed his hope that his story would help fellow foundlings and those who feel they have no other option but to abandon their babies.

He urged others considering DNA testing to go for it, emphasizing that he "highly recommends" it.

