A young Nigerian man got many talking when he showed his daughter his new mansion and called it her inheritance

The man, who tagged his action "billionaire doings", walked around his massive interlocked compound that bore his name

Many Nigerians who watched his video advised him to cover the swimming pool as a safety measure

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A wealthy Nigerian man (@officialafro_g) who calls himself a billionaire has shared a video of his mansion as he took his newborn baby outside.

While in the palatial compound of his beautiful house, he lifted her up to show her the whole environment. The man said he was letting her see her inheritance.

People advised the young man to cover his pool. Photo source: @officialafro_g

Source: UGC

Man showed off his wealth

People who watched the TikTok video, after seeing the big swimming pool in the spacious compound, advised him to always cover it because of his kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The rich man called himself a "proud Igbo man". Many people were in his comment section to praise his achievement.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Bae Mirabel said:

"Congratulations, sir pls cover the pool."

Iyke said:

"Inasmuch as dis is beautiful, this type of architecture is same as desertification! plant fruit trees, palm trees. e get why."

Flora Tochi said:

"They should cover dat swimming pool o."

Gustavo said:

"I will and must never be poor in this life."

josh said:

"Congrats to my Igbo bro but there's too much writing on the interlock ah."

Angelberry1996 asked:

"Daughters don dey inherit property for igbo land?"

Geraldine King replied:

"Yes ooo... father's now give their daughters inheritance too here in igbo land ooo."

Emoni Dinero said:

"Congratulations, please try as much as possible to protect that pool as soon as you can."

Do good said:

"God bless Good things... may Good things reach our hand too .. amen."

Man shows off a beautiful house

Earlier YEN.com.gh a young Nigerian man (@toyboy6465) was praised online after he shared a clip showing the mansion he built for himself.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man congratulated himself as he hoped for more blessings to come.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng