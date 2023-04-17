A lady laid it bare on TikTok after her husband married her best friend after being together for seven years and being married for three

The couple have three kids together, and she moved abroad for a better salary to improve her family's living conditions

Women shared their heartbreaking stories of how men have hurt them and taken away so much

A Ugandan woman shares the story of her husband's affair. Images: @katharine795/TikTok

Source: UGC

Imagine being betrayed by two of the closest people in your circle. This was the case of TikTok user @katharine795, who shared her story on the social media platform. In the video, the lady from Uganda details her experience and what exactly he did to her.

Lady relocates to provide for the family

The mother of three found a job opportunity in Saudi Arabia. Every month she would send money back home as she was under the impression her husband was using the money to save and build her house for their family in Uganda.

Fast forward to April 15, 2023, her husband used the money to marry and build a life with her best friend.

She said:

"My husband is marrying my best friend."

Peeps share their stories of heartbreak

People worldwide are sending love to the duped woman. Some understood her pain, others told her she deserved much more than him.

Here are the comments:

@ArinaitweSharin said:

"Sister fight on your knees spiritually. Our GOD never fails."

@NomierKelly commented:

"No time to cry sister, go after him teach him a lesson. This is 2023. We have no time to cry, go teach both of them a good lesson."

@Anyore said:

"Never cry for human being. Cry to God, He will answer you secretly."

@Precious commented:

"Let it go honey. Don't wish them bad, just pray for your healing and love yourself and your kids."

@MrsBanks said:

"Karma will locate them. Trust me!"

