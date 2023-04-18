Men who work with wildlife were scared for their lives as they worked with a lion that they mistakenly thought was knocked out

A video shows how the group of men were running in no time when they thought a lion woke up from sedation

The hilarious TikTok had many people in stitches as they saw how scared the different gents got

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

These wildlife workers went viral on social media. They were working with a lion that regained consciousness too soon.

A group of workers were scared of a lion after they thought it woke up to attack. Image: TikTok/ @living.with.wildlife /Getty Images/Said Khatib

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes, and people were amused. Many peeps cracked jokes at the workers' expense.

Wildlife workers scared of sleeping lion

A video by @living.with.wildlife shows a group of men working together to get a lion onto a truck. The men immediately fled the scene when they thought the lion had woken up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

South Africans laugh at men scared while working on lion

People love to see man and wildlife clash - this video was a hit. People were inspired to make fun of them and their cowardice.

Ms.BBbaby commented:

"When you don't have to be the fastest but faster than the guy behind you."

S.C.P._303 commented:

"This is triggering a very vivid memory of the opening scene from Jurassic Park."

Ashley Renee Moose commented:

"He was like I'm playing....or am I, lol."

Zero is Gaming commented:

"Guess the lion doesn't sleep tonight."

Esmeralda commented:

"You only have to be faster than the person next to you."

Lion suddenly wakes up after sedation, vet and 6 others run for their lives

YEN.com.gh reported that a veterinary doctor showed people how quickly the job could become dangerous. The doctor and her team were meant to work on the sedated lion, but it came back to consciousness too soon.

A video that shows a team's reaction to the lion regaining consciousness had peeps flooding the comments section with jokes.

Woman walks with 2 lions

Also, a woman who defied the odds to walk with two big lions has caused a stir online.

In a video, a woman took her chances and shared a magical moment with two big lions she however had a stick in her hand in case of any eventuality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za