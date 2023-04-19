Pretty Lady With Good Body Shape Says Only Men With ¢51k in Their Bank Account Can Date Her, Video Causes Stir
- A young Nigerian lady has said even though she is not interested in money, a man who wants to date her must have GH¢51k
- The person asking her to state her spec could not help but laugh when he heard that she only had N3k in her account
- Many people who reacted to the lady's video said she was asking for too much when her account balance was also poor
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
In a vox pop video by @rebelanon, a young Nigerian lady spoke about the amount of money a guy must have before dating her.
The lady said the person's bank account balance must be GH¢51k even though she would not be after his money. When asked how much was in her account, she replied, "N3k".
Lady's dating condition stirs mixed feelings
The person (@rebelanon) who spoke to her on camera could not stop laughing. Many men thronged the comment section to express their opinions.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
While some people said she is a good girl for being honest, others believed her condition for dating a man is unrealistic.
Watch the video below:
The video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 16,000 likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Collinsmuna said:
"N2m is not bad, she is still a good girl."
KING SAVAGE said:
"N2m Small Normally for a married man but that 3k no reach charges to withdraw that 2m."
StarBoy dey.4.U said:
"Una just dey here dey talk 2m small some of una no get 500k for account."
FERRY said:
"N2m keh how much come be my salary 300k after bills nah 50k I deh manage."
Promise502 said:
"I thought as much about the figure, she’s a good girl."
user9037498761265 said:
"She is really not into money, cos as fine as she is, guys will like to give her if she is willingly, God bless her."
Big shot said:
"So that if the N2m finish she go find another one way get N2m again."
Karaye said:
"She is not after the money and yet she specifically called the figure."
Lady reveals she can't date a man with N70k salary
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady revealed the class of a salaried worker she could never marry in a vox pop video organised by @kikiotolu.
The lady said she could not consider a man earning N70k every month. She added that the money was too small to keep the relationship going.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng