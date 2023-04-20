A young Nigerian woman who found out that her husband was going to marry a second wife with her money made a smart move

The wife withdrew all the money from their joint account when she realised the man had squandered almost 50% of it

Many people were wowed by how intelligent and proactive the wife was in getting her money back from her husband

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian man, @prince_dstn, has made a video showing how he tried to intervene in the issue between a man and his wife.

According to him, the man reported his wife for spending money from their joint account without informing him.

The woman said she discovered her husband wanted to marry a second wife and took action. Photo source: @prince_dstn

Source: UGC

Wife empties joint bank account

While talking to the couple on camera, it was discovered that after the wife got the sum of N700k as part of her inheritance, her husband advised them to use the money for a piece of land.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After some time, the husband sold the land for a profit with the plan to marry a second wife without informing the woman. The sale was N1.5m.

As soon as the woman got wind of what he wanted to use the money for, she withdrew the N800k remaining in the account as the man had spent part of the money. The husband tried fruitlessly to defend himself as new details about their issue emerged.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

baby girl said:

"Female Hakimi smart move."

user8241571664427 wondered:

"This woman let me ask you, where you see this Mumu man marry? I tire for some women O."

user5254669997717 said:

"N700k plus 100k interest case close."

Rita Wuese said:

"We the association of female hakimi we are proud of u."

Chinka Ogbonna said:

"Actually that entire 1.5m is for that lady. To be fair enough that man have spent his part, that 800k is the wife share now literally."

vivimaasie said:

"The association of sistershood is proud of you."

Nigeria boy said:

"This man no get sense at all, kudoos to the wife what a smart move second hand wife chaii i feel like crying for you, man."

Man catches wife in hotel

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video posted on TikTok captured the dramatic moment a Nigerian man tested his fiancee and discovered she was a runs girl.

The man made a plan with a TikToker (@soniaolauzoma) who pretended to be an escort and offered the fiancée a job to sleep with another man for money. He caught the woman in a hotel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng