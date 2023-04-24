A woman based in Johannesburg was having fun after getting her hair done at a salon but ended up disappointed

The video of the woman's reaction to noticing that she got a bad-quality install was viral on social media

Peeps were in stitches as they watched the hilarious video and cracked jokes at the woman's expense

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

A woman in Johannesburg was bitterly disappointed when her fresh wig install in Midrand. Image: magoodies12

Source: UGC

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

Woman's wig install gone wrong

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public, The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Wig enthusiasts disturbed by woman's wig install

Peolpe love to see others' questionable salon visits. Netizens had jokes as they imagined what they would do if they were in her shoes.

BusiiTwala commented:

"The realisation?"

Kuhle M commented:

"The way you stopped smiling."

The Fego Experience commented:

"I thought it was a side part."

Peculia commented:

"Waba sober same time!"

Patience Phiri commented:

"The people you were with said nothing? Haibo."

ADREE commented:

"I would have no choice but to swim home."

Woman spies on bae’s phone using huge curly wig

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a stunner showed a unique way to keep track of what her boyfriend was doing on his phone.

The lady used one of her wigs to confuse her man into thinking she was watching TV when she was actually doing the exact opposite.

Online users reacted to the video thoroughly amused, and people cracked countless jokes about how cunning women can be.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za