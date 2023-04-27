A set of beautiful Nigerian twins got many celebrating their joy when they revealed they were both pregnant

The twin sisters showed off their baby bumps as they wore matching outfits in a video that went viral online

Women who thronged their comment section rejoiced with them as many wished for the same pregnancy blessing

A short video shared by @missbley on TikTok showed beautiful married twins celebrating their pregnancies.

In the video, the sisters wore different colourful outfits as they showed off their bumps. Many people were wowed by their pregnancies.

The sisters expressed gratitude to God for the blessing. Photo source: @missbley

Source: UGC

Twins sisters get pregnant

They said they are grateful to the Lord for what he has done for them. A look at the TikTok page showed they have been documenting their lives as twins.

Many people took to the comment section to "tap" into their blessing of pregnancies.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 10,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Queen Merciful ️said:

"I tap into this blessings in Jesus Mighty Name."

pamelaafordoanyi said:

"I tap into your blessings."

Adepa mzble said:

"I tap into this blessings in Jesus name Amen."

Unknown said:

"Double congratulations."

Rejoice said:

"Congratulations una born the same?"

God's love,

"Congratulations, thank you Jesus."

@Ruthkollie said:

"Congratulations I tap in to this blessings in Jesus mighty name."

prettybella said:

"Hhmm not good for u both to get pregnant at de same time hhmm naa."

Success said:

"Congratulations to u both."

user7404005946371 said:

"Congratulations to you both, i am next in line ijn Amen."

silverGoldtwin said:

"I wish this for my twin sister and me when the time comes."

user68758967835151 said:

"I tap into this blessing in Jesus name amen."

Source: Legit.ng