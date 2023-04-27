A Nigerian woman quickly called out her daughter when she saw that the girl had a full set of makeup kit

The mother was surprised when she realised that it was her husband who bought the kit for the little girl

Many people advised the woman against jealousy and told her to start using the kid to get things from her husband

A mother on TikTok, (@bella_twinnies), was surprised when she saw a full makeup kit her little daughter was using.

She called the girl and asked how she got the makeup kit. The kid replied that it was her father who bought it for her.

The kid revealed that her daddy bought the makeup kit. Photo source: @bella_twinnies

Mum surprised to see kid's makeup kit

The mother was surprised as she wondered how she was able to convince her dad to get the kit. The woman asked:

"And your dad went to the market. Do you want to become a makeup artist?"

Nigerians who reacted to the TikTok clip said men have soft spots for their daughters and could hardly say "no" to them.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 500 comments and more than 17,000 likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

queen joy said:

"Madam make use of ur daughter, to get what you want, that is what am doing oooo."

Azagba Logistics said:

"My husband will say i should change our daughter's hair, say its old. meanwhile, my own hair is over 1month, he will not even notice."

Ufuoma_1 said:

"Female children dey come with natural jazz for their fathers."

diza said:

"My first make up kit was from my dad may that man Rest In Peace."

joydavid661 said:

"I know say na jealousy Dey worry u."

The mother replied:

"I dey use N2500 powder and her own powder is N5000."

Somjachi said:

"Sis just Dey use her Dey buy ur own makeup no time to stress."

sammy@ said:

"I even bought wig for my 3 years old she is still hiding it from her mother."

