A video of a little girl confidently dancing for the camera has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows her doing the Bhebha dance challenge and has gained much traction on TikTok

The child’s rhythm speaks for itself and South African netizens could not help but stan the little one’s performance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Thanks to one adorable and enthusiastic baby girl, the trending Bhebha dance challenge can officially be closed.

Mzansi couldn't help but stan a cute baby girl who nailed the Bhepha dance challenge. Image: (@bongiweprincess1)

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by Bongiwe Liyana Shange (@bongiweprincess1) shows the child getting up from the floor as she dances to the hit Bhebha by amapiano hitmakers ShaunMusiq and Ftears.

The girl demonstrates the vibey dance with ease, great skill and just the right amount of attitude in the short clip that has attracted tons of admiration online.

Check out the cute babe doing her thing:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

SA peeps deem baby girl’s dance a Bhebha challenge win

SA netizens couldn’t deny the little girl’s natural commanding presence and cool moves as they took to the comments to show her love.

Temosho asked:

“can I have her please?”

Lubabalo Christopher reacted:

“Igroovist ezokhula lah.”

Hlengi Nathi commented:

“Ngyamthanda shem.”

dum9sani0 wrote:

“Kwenzakalani ngezandla.”

Godide KamaZwide Sph replied:

“This girl .”

Bandile MaNkabinde KaGatsheni said:

“Sekhule kangaka .”

Akhonakhwaphunaha wrote:

“Gogo Skhotheni hay boh ngane yakho ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

maqwabe23♥️ replied:

“uze uyazi bheka emunva ubabes.”

isssa.goddess2.0 responded:

“Mina ngicela ungiphe yena❤️.”

Little girl dances in front of dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a naturally talented and confident little girl who danced for her father has gone viral on TikTok.

The beautiful little girl was spotted dancing sweetly in a video posted on the platform by @tjvr01.

It seemed the girl's father challenged her to dance so that he could see the talent in her, and she proved that she was a good dancer.

Little girl mimics Kelly Bhadie

Also, a little girl raised her eyebrows after her nice dance moves popped up on TikTok.

The TikTok video which has been trending captured the moment where the little girl started dancing in a crowd during an event.

As if she had been possessed or promised a gift, the cute little girl exuded confidence as she danced with passion and energy to the high-tempo tune being played at the venue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za