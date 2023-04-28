Man 'Arrests' His Masquerade for Trying to Run With Money They Made Together: "You Are Going Nowhere"
- A Nigerian man has caused laughter on TikTok after he grabbed a masquerade and refused to let go of it
- In the video, the man said he could not allow the masquerade to move with the money they made together
- He said he was the owner of the masquerade and therefore stood to benefit from the proceeds of his labour
A Nigerian man has 'arrested' a masquerade and refused to allow it go as he disclosed he was the owner.
In a video posted on TikTok by @innocentukeje103, the man said he was the one who guided the masquerade around the street.
He was furious in the video as he asked the masquerade for the money they made.
Drama as man argues with masquerade
The man said as the actual owner of the masquerade, he had to benefit from the money made. The man said he bought the costume.
The masquerade was, however, adamant as it refused to part with any dime and kept threatening the man.
There was a mild drama as the man held the masquerade tightly and refused to let go despite entreaties from those present.
The masquerade was still wearing a mask and was still in its costume. A voice heard from behind the costume warned the man to stay away.
It is not yet known where the video was recorded, but they both spoke the Igbo language.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
The video has caused a lot of laughter on TikTok after it went viral on the platform.
@ayofisayo4 said:
"They don gbab masquerade."
@Sufficient Simon said:
"This is a taboo and he must be made to face the consequences for casting a masquerade."
@MAR!N3 reacted:
The reason they said the gods must be crazy."
Statutes of Ghanaian masquerades spotted in Scotland
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that statues of masquerades dressed in their iconic Ghanaian costumes have been sighted at the National Museum of Scotland in the United Kingdom.
A Ghanaian travel vlogger, Maame Nyarko, recounted visiting the museum and shared videos and pictures on her Twitter handle.
An inscription attached to the sculpture revealed that an anthropologist called Keith Nicklin sent the costumes from Ghana to Scotland to be placed inside the museum.
