A woman quickly got up from sleep when her daughter told her PalmPay officials were close by

The woman got angry and strictly warned the daughter after realising that it was all a prank to get her attention

Many people who reacted to the woman's video found it so funny that the woman was also owing PalmPay

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian lady (@cyndy_pek) got many people laughing hard when she woke her mother up from sleep and told her Palmpay officials were coming.

The woman quickly got up and was about to run away when she was told it was all a prank. The mother was furious.

The woman warned her daughter not to make such a prank again. Photo source: @cyndy_pek

Source: UGC

Mother runs when daughter mentions PalmPay

She told her daughter never to play such a prank with her anymore. When the lady asked her mother if she owed Palmpay, the woman wondered if there was anyone who didn't owe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who watched the video were amazed by the woman's sudden reaction to hearing the word "PalmPay".

Watch the video below:

Reactions to a woman running because of PalmPay

Many people who watched the video had different things to say. The video has been liked 10,000 and gathered over 600 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Viral M said:

"Mothers are so great mummy ur labor nor o ki u na better u o dey see mummy Amen."

Chukwuemeka Ani said:

"She first secure her POS machine."

RICHARD said:

"This girl you be mumu truth to God me self I won be run before too."

ugbahscholar said:

"Mothers are too much."

grace.point said:

"He get waiting them take they play oooo non try am again."

Nnamdi said:

"You don show them her face now."

Love Doctor said:

"Hahahaha mummy doh this nor try this matter again oh I done tell you."

Americano said:

"Mummy you are great you will not labor in vain in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Uzoma_chris said:

"You just cast your mom coded."

Tima said:

"Am rolling on the floor. God bless our mother."

Assumpta said:

"If na my mom u did dis kind tin, my dear u go collect woto woto."

Lady prays over her business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @abc.ng, took a big risk and invested her saved house rent into her fashion accessory business.

After what she ordered arrived, the lady knelt before her goods and placed a bible and bottle of anointing oil on them as she applied the oil and prayed.

Lady celebrates earning 6 figures

Also, a young Ghanaian lady by the name of Shamima Nyamekye has recently opened up about hitting the six-figure mark with her business.

Her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh had her sharing that after turning down a job offer to start her own business, she has successfully earned six figures from it.

She recounted that in 2021, she declined a job that was meant to pay her GH₵4,104 ($540) because she was determined to make more than that and eventually, the idea to start a business begun.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng