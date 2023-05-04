A Nigerian lady who lives in the USA was surprised when she walked into a store and found a bundle of canes

She picked up one of them and flashed to the camera, saying she didn't expect to see such a thing in an American store

Cane is a regular item of discipline usually purchased and kept at home and used to punish kids by many Nigerian parents

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady who currently lives in the United States of America found a bundle of cane in a store when she went shopping.

She was pleasantly surprised and taken aback because she did not expect to see canes in America. She captured the canes in a video.

The lady said she found the canes in an African American store. Photo credit: TikTok/@hildaehidiamen.

Source: UGC

But she said the store where she found the bundle of canes is an African store in America.

Lady who went shopping abroad surprised to see canes

According to her, the owner of the store told her that the bag containing the bundle of canes used to be fuller than it was when she saw it. That meant people were really buying it over there.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady advised people to discipline children and not to follow the American way, where children can't be beaten.

The video has stirred reactions among TikTok users who have come across it after it was posted by @hildaehidiamen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Hamond Yvese said:

"That is the African remote control."

@Ademola said:

"I remember my parents will give you money to go buy cain of your choice lols. I miss being a kid."

@coolme464 commented:

"This is the very BEST thing the American need now. It takes rubbish away in 1 minute."

@Julie said:

"In Uganda we call it kyiboko. And it comes with no instructions for use, anywhere anyhow, bless our parents coz of that we can't be bullied anyhow."

@universal said:

"I need one for my son."

White lady comes to Ghana and marries Dagomba husband

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a stunning-looking foreign lady came all the way to Ghana to get married to a Dagomba man from the Northern Region.

Although the lady's parents did not accompany her, she was really excited at the turn of events.

The video has gone viral on social media with tons of heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng