A young man was praised for his home setup when he showed people the two-bedroom apartment he paid N1.8m rent for

The man's ceilings and walls looked classy as their colours matched other parts of the house decor

Many people in the video's comment section said the house looked beautiful and his female visitors would love it

A short video of a young man living in Lagos state who pays N1.8m yearly rent for his Lekki apartment has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

Speaking with a popular Nigerian content creator, Wales Morgan, the man was hesitant about giving a tour of his apartment.

Interior decor of N1.8m rented apartment

His parlour had an elegant yet simplistic look. His media wall had cute lighting at the back and around the TV.

The young man converted what could have been his dining to a mini gym centre.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of N1.8m rented apartment

The video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Many ladies in the comment section said they would never leave if they gained access to the apartment.

Executivesammy said:

"Lolz 1.8m na my 3 months rent here Canada."

princess_eges said:

"You talk am well if I be woman I no go comot from here o."

user4130261259822 said:

"All i can say is wow."

Jelly_nash said:

" Please do you need girlfriend?"

prinz_dav said:

"No mistakenly let me enter here ooh. My life story no go let you send me out again."

Wisdom Adam819 said:

"Now i know why our ladies leave us after visiting a so call friend, God abeg ooo."

Princess candy said:

"Not really easy renting a house here in Lagos omo especially island na mini abroad."

thomasgrace580 said:

"Omo people dey o and u no go no say dem gage like this."

