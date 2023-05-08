Nigeria's internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage recently made history as she became the first African to perform at the coronation of a British monarch

Tiwa performed her song, 'Keys of the Kingdom' at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and it was a beauty to watch

The singer brought her A-game to every aspect of the performance while wearing a regal green dress

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, the Queen of Afrobeat, performed stunningly at the King Charles coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Tiwa made history as one of the 12 twelve persons given the esteemed honour amongst all the singers worldwide to grace the British monarch's coronation with their talent.

Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage performed breathtakingly at King Charles' coronation. Photo credit: @thetattlerroomng

Source: UGC

The Nigerian singer is the first African to perform at the coronation of a British monarch.

Tiwa Savage, on the night of the coronation, took to the stage rocking an emerald green gown, and she was breathtakingly stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch a portion of Tiwa Savage's performance at the concert below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Tiwa Savage's performance at King Charles' coronation

@sandy_coco__:

"I like the title "QUEEN OF AFROBEAT"

@michaelgeorge2:

"What was camelia telling king Charles immediately after tiwas performance."

@ninuoola:

"I love that the color of her dress represent us."

@chiamaka_ibekwe:

"The gift of a man shall bring him before kings."

@xanax_oz:

"British sha, Them too like to Dey carry people profit anyhow! Tiwa sang the song then but not for Charly. Now they made it look like she sang it for him."

@magudu_prints:

"Camilla is telling chalse that we need to give her a portion of land in d palace."

@osi.evans:

"Camilla don de warn King Charles not to collect Tiwas number."

@valzikie:

"This is perfection! The voice, the outfit, the infusion of her culture, everything!"

@glossyfaith:

"If e choke you go know the queen of afrobeat who Dey zuzu."

Tiwa Savage emerges only African artist to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Afrobeat continues to hold the world to ransom. The latest instalment of its takeover was spearheaded by a veteran singer dubbed the Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa is set to make history as the first and only African artist to perform at a British monarch's coronation.

Savage has been bestowed the rare opportunity to perform at a British monarch's coronation as the crowned Prince of Wales, Prince Charles Windsor finally gets crowned as the new King of England.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng