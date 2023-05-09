Mark Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition, representing his team Guerrilla

The Facebook founder is a big fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) and competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend

Zuckerberg took to social media to celebrate the victory and his fans trouped to the comment section to congratulate the new medal winner

Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has impressed fans by winning gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition.

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg wins gold and silver medals in 1st jiu-jitsu tournament.

Source: UGC

Zuckerberg wins medals in martial art

The 38-year-old took up the challenge in California over the weekend for his first tournament, representing his jiu-jitsu team Guerrilla.

According to Mirror, Zuckerberg is a big fan of MMA and captured the attention of fight fans last year by posting a video of himself sparring with American fighter Khai Wu.

Zuckerberg couldn't hide his excitement about the victory.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote:

"Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!"

Zuckerberg's fans congratulate him

Melinda Davenport:

"Let’s goooooo! So happy that you were able to do this!"

Maher Saba:

"Wow! This looks pretty intense! Congratulations on these impressive wins!"

Marilyn Wong:

"Congratulations! I still remember my first tournament. I almost passed out walking onto the mat. That’s awesome you put yourself out there! My granddaughter trains at Guerrilla!"

Mike Beltzner:

"That looks like the place where they filmed Karate Kid! Way to go, Mark. Both on the wins and continuing to push the blood pressure of your security team "

JulieArtisan Art:

"Wow That’s Amazing! Congratulations! That’s a Rough Sport and very Challenging."

Shashhi Kalraa:

"You made people busy in face book and you are Winning Medals in tournaments. Good job Mark sir!!"

