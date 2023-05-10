A video showing a brand-new Benz being driven in heavy traffic has got many wondering why it could not be delivered straight to the owner

The Benz was still wrapped up as the man behind the wheels followed other vehicles in a slow-moving traffic

Many people who reacted to the video said the man driving such an expensive vehicle was brave

A viral video shared by @carcontinent captured the exciting moment a young man was stunned to see a brand new Mercedes Benz G63 AMG on a Lagos road.

Most parts of the vehicle, except the front doors and tyres, were wrapped. The voice behind the video said the car was just coming out of the port.

People were wowed that a person was driving that very expensive car in traffic. Photo source: @carcontinent

Source: UGC

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG in Lagos traffic

The car was beside other trucks on the road. The bikes riding around the vehicle were very careful.

A voice in the video was heard saying the car was worth N250m.

A check on Car and Driver shows that the car's price starts at $180,150 (N102,948,266). However, the national exchange rate may make the price differ.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user261809088856 said:

"With that amount spent, the car should have been offloaded inside his compound. My one penny opinion though."

Temijoeo said:

"I hope the person driving it is the owner cus this is the real definition of drive at your own risk."

Nnannadanielii said:

"The car should be invisible."

wizzyinteriors said:

"I'll need 251 million based on bank charges."

@bravedance said:

"Me no go remove the nylon for 6 months."

Greenavo said:

"Okada nearly scratch am for the same port area. welcome to Lagos."

Dblacktechie said:

"Make all this okada people no scratch am ooo."

user3317993519490 said:

"Nigeria is to local so this vehicle cannot be transport to the destination.. what is the joy call it brand new."

Source: Legit.ng