A lady who had just graduated from the university returned home to celebrate with her mother in a sweet way

Immediately after the graduation ceremony, the lady removed her gown and wore her mum

The video of mum and daughter touched many hearts, as netizens congratulated the graduating student

A lady returned home after graduating from school and honoured her mother in a lovely way.

In a video posted on Tiktok by @zeenclaire11, the graduate had her mother put on her graduation gown.

The lady had her mother wear her graduation gown as a mark of honour. Photo credit: TikTok/@zeenclaire11.

It was such an emotional and breathtaking moment filled with pride and joy as mother and daughter posed for the camera with bright smiles.

Lady honours her mother after finishing school

As she put it the gown on her mother, the elderly lady watched without saying anything. A lovely smile was seen on the mother's face as she enjoyed the honour she was getting.

The video has melted the hearts of many people who have seen it on TikTok. They immediately took to the comment section to congratulate the lady.

Many more people praised her for honouring her mother the way she did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ma Orlee said:

"Congratulations to mummy and her little princess."

@Liz Bee commented:

"You go girl."

@Tshidi Tlhapane

"Congratulations dear."

@lolo commented:

"Congrats mother."

@Ohemaa_ruthy reacted:

"Congrats dear."

@HYBEE-NIYAS construction said:

"Congratulations beauty."

@Sibongumusadube asked:

"Congrats love. Where did you buy your dress?"

@Morena1627 said:

"Wow. Congratulations. May God bless you."

@Octovia Nefale said:

"Congratulations mama and the dress is giving."

@LadyCre45 said:

"Congratulations young lady."

@Jacques Toussaint106 said:

"Yes God bless you more."

@bessiesanders979 commented:

"Congratulations to you both."

@geoffreygausi said:

"Congratulations mama. Thanks for joining us."

@Soft-Life Bae commented:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@marymoks5 reacted:

"Congratulations to you and your mama."

