One man on Facebook wanted people to share opinions about his crib, and they were brutally honest

Facebookers were fascinated as they went through pictures the homemaker posted to a group for people to have their say

The man's post attracted some attention, and many were eager to offer their two cents after seeing where he stays

A Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen, gives people a platform to show off their living spaces Many posts on the group asking for decor advice, and the latest to do so is one gent who lives in a one-room.

A man in Johannesburg went on Facebook to show his home and got some decor tips. Image: Facebook /Press Alex Langa (Max), h

Source: UGC

Members of the Facebook group were always armed with helpful suggestions. The man's post received a number of comments from members who had ideas for his house.

Interior of guy's home causes buzz on Facebook

In the post by Press Alex Langa (Max), he shows his belongings organised in his house. The pictures on Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen received a lot of feedback. Click here to see the full post.

Mzansi tells man how to improve space

Many South Africans were full of ideas after seeing this space. Members of the Facebook group often give useful advice when they think a living can be improved. Many saw the potential in this man's room

Mbalee Vilakazi commented:

"I love that it's neat and clean. You're on the right track."

Munyadziwa Pfarelo commented:

"Very clean."

Vetara Ritjiuee Ndura commented:

"Very nice place big ghetto I like it just find yourself a girlfriend she will sort things out for you."

Siphiwe Shamiso commented:

"Your room is too big Shem but try to be creative love "

Nikki Talbot commented:

"Its nice .try to decluter little bit but its a good start."

Siphiwe Shamiso commented:

"I don't like it aaa why u decorate your ️ like awuphili yekela ubutshapha."

Malcolm Full-any commented:

"Nice but try to Declutter. Get a storage box."

Source: Briefly.co.za