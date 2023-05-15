Hilda Baci is hours shy away from putting her name in the Guinness Book of Records for longest cooking by a person

Among numerous Nigerians who have drummed support for the 27-year-old chef is Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwolu

A video shows the governor at the event cheering her on and even going ahead to eat from some of the food made

Nigerians have shown support for 27-year-old chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, and among them is Lagos state governor, Babjide Sanwolu.

Photos of Hilda and Gov Sanwolu. Credit: @hildabacicookathon, @UnclePamilerin (Twitter)

Baci, a Lagos-based restauranteur, has taken on the challenge to break the world record which requires her to cook for about 96 hours with a one-hour break every 12 hours.

Sanwolu showed up to join others in cheering the chef on as she carried out the daring task which appears to already be taking its toll on her.

Social media users react

fine_nenye:

"I love the support she’s getting. Nigerians are amazing people."

gylliananthonette:

"Atleast even after winning, he still came out ...Make we appreciate person way do something good."

ladyque_1:

"I have been expecting him since yesterday"

brown_shugar_:

"Make we forget, Nigerians dey very supportive me sef dey go there like this."

__adesolaa:

"One thing about my country people they can be mad people o but they’ll surely support one of their own."

tinny._gramm:

"One Werey say “If na election period him for help her wash plate”

paulagram__:

"I am Ghanaian seeing all the support Nigerians are giving this lady is soo heart warming indeed Nigerians support their own irrespective of tribes ,,,, congratulations."

deetunesagain:

"What a time to be Nigerian."

_empress.o:

"She deserves all the love and support."

mheenarh__:

"I love how Nigerians support eachother sha, it’s beautiful tbh."

Hilda Baci: The journey so far in breaking Guiness record

The much-anticipated cookathon began at exactly 4:pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023, when the multi-talented actress turned on the cooker and the event, which is expected to end on Monday, May 15, is being streamed live on multiple social media channels.

Baci has, so far, served 2,795 people, 64 hours into the cook-a-thon, marking a significant milestone in her journey to break the Guinness World Record.

As of the time of this report, she has been cooking for over 68 hours.

The current record for the world’s longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon, who spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

"IDAN doesn't break": Tinubu backs Hilda Baci set to break Guinness World record for ‘longest cooking time’

President-elect Bola Tinubu has encouraged Nigerian chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

Encouraging Hilda, Tinubu joined her Instagram live video on Sunday, May 14, and commented:

"IDAN doesn't break, she breaks records. We're rooting for you, Hilda."

