A beautiful Nigerian lady happily shared a video of the new frame and bed she got for her apartment

The lady was excited as she assisted the men who brought in the frame and helped her fix it in the room

People who saw that the lady was not ashamed to show off her win said she was better than many

A young Nigerian lady who did not have any furniture for her new apartment shared a video that captured the moment she finally got a bed.

She was super excited as she sat on her new bed before a standing fan. Some men also helped her to bring in her bedframe.

People rejoiced with the lady on her win. Photo source: @ariana_a.d

Lady set up her new room

The lady, (@ariana_a.d), made the bed after the frame setup was done. The lady's room looked cozy with her beautiful bedframe.

Many people who watched her video said her becoming independent was not an easy thing, and she should be proud.

Some TikTokers expressed their wish at also going independent like her.

Watch the video below:

nancyyagi said:

"So one day I will have money to be independent like this cos it's like life is getting unfair and frustrating day by day. I tap from ur grace."

Chioma Okpara said:

"Congratulations."

butbag4 said:

"How you wan con continue rent when you dey struggle with furniture."

Ella said:

"Gradual process i love it."

Xornam said:

"Can’t wait for mine my back sha."

Natethan said:

"Na here I de come for holiday by August."

nzubechukwu said:

"Are u staying alone come and carry me ooo."

femii said:

"I actually thought the room was the parlor."

Enny said:

"How much did your furnitures cost moving no be anybody mate."

mean said:

"Everything is coming togetherrrrer."

Favour Ita said:

"I’m actually trusting my process one day it will be like this for me this is so beautiful and little beginnings are actually very beautiful."

Lady decorates her room

In similar news, a young lady (@oselineghartey) got the attention of many people with the interior decor of her apartment. She said people asked her where she got the design inspiration from.

The lady rugged her room to make it very cool. The colour of her bedframe matched the decor of the apartment.

