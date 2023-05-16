A lady working as a flight attendant shared a video that captured the moment she saw Portable on her plane

The singer entertained her with his spoken English as he played on the word "friend", making her giggle

Nigerians were intrigued by Portable's calm posture as they asked how the lady was able to pull it off

A gorgeous Nigerian flight attendant, @asanwaofficial, shared a video that showed her short meeting with popular Nigerian musician, Portable, on an aeroplane.

Standing beside the pretty attendant, Portable said:

"As you are my friend, your friend is my friend."

The lady asked Portable to say "HI" in their video. Photo source: @asanwaofficial

Flight attendant meets Portable

The lady giggled after the Zazzu crooner spoke. She asked him to look into the camera and say "Hi to KC". Portable obliged her.

It was such a memorable time for the flight attendant. She captioned the video "Things I do for friends" on her TikTok page.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

paulsavage said:

"I think say zazu say he dey stay for zoo wetin he dey do for plane."

VICTOR THE VAMP joked:

"Say hi to Kc . Portable: hi to Kc."

babayayoh said:

"He has become humble since he almost went to jail."

Ray said:

"U dey fear, u no even hug our zazu."

Ultra Tunz said:

"Zazuu is humble."

big fm said:

"Good thing you controlled him,he for don over talk."

zeezsbright696 said:

"Why u dy fear zazoo touch am well."

Paul!!!! said:

"See as zazu fresh for here Abi nah camera?"

renedescartes60 said:

"Na English I di hear soo from zazu."

onyinwokikebuchai said:

"Chai! Early morning Dews. Nnem you too fine. Beauty Empire. Even portable come soft too

Magic Fingers Food Services said:

"She for allow portable talk watin Dey his mind."

Bobby Payne said:

"She dey use you hail her boyfriend. Zazu no sharp."

Amplify-sammietify-sam said:

"Can you imagine the insult how can you use our baboo to do shoutout to your boyfriend no respect."

Curvy lady danced to Portable's I am A Baboon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful and curvy albino, @blonde806, stirred massive reactions on TikTok when she danced to Portable's I'm A Baboon.

Before she started her performance, she backed the camera and turned. People were wowed by her smooth skin.

