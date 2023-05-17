This post had people reevaluating how they viewed people in the sales game because they are balling

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared the payslip of a sales consultant who raked in about GH¢79,488.

Fellow sales peeps confirmed the income, while others wondered how they got into the sales game

While salespeople are not always looked at in the greatest light, it turns out that their salaries are definitely compensating for that. A trusty Tiktokker shared the payslip of a sales consultant who raked in R137k (about GH¢79,488 equivalent)

Everyone loves a good salary exposure post. Seeing what different professions earn helps put a lot in perspective and even helps others look for better offers if they didn’t know they were being taken advantage of.

TikTok user exposes sales consultant’s impressive salary

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared the payslip of a sales consultant who raked in R137k, showing the perks, commissions and comfortable basic. The R81k deductions were a wow, though!

Take a look at the payslip for yourself:

YEN.com.gh did some research to see if this payslip was the norm or just of someone who landed a bit of luck. According to PayScale, sales consultants can very well earn this kind of money. There are many factors that influence the salary a salesperson gets, but with the right industry, you can definitely be making top dollar.

GrabJobs says the average basic salary for a sales consultant in SA is around R27k, which isn’t too shabby.

Peeps comment on the impressive payslip

Some fellow sales peeps stepped forward to confirm that the sales game will have you balling. However, it is not for the faint-hearted. Some were shocked as they never knew this was possible.

Read some of the comments:

Dimpho.jr said:

“What is this person selling ”

said:

“Sales is always paying but man is it mentally draining ”

Elisa said:

“I once worked at an Insurance company, and I saw one of the Financial Advisor’s payslips with 6 figures. Sales is paying”

Val said:

“I miss those days. There were times when I took home R190k.”

Andrew Max said:

“What are they selling I work in sales, but we sell beds, and they are some sales persons that can easily make 50k depending on which store.”

sihlenkosi890 said:

“Is it too late for me to change careers”

Ghanaian teacher cries as she takes only GH¢600 per month

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how a Ghanaian teacher takes home a meagre salary because of loan deductions on her paycheck.

According to Ernestina, she had to take a loan to pay her rent and bills.

She added that her initial salary of GH¢1,800 is nothing to write home about.

