A young boy had an unforgettable experience, thanks to a local car dealership that helped with his school project

Kirstin Elizabeth Charles took to the Facebook group #ImSatying to share the story and express her gratitude

Mzansi praised the car dealership for its efforts and thanked the mom for sharing the moment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mom was trying to help her five-year-old son with a school project but wasn't winning. So, she contacted a local car dealership to assist, and they went above and beyond.

Kirstin Elizabeth Charles took to the Facebook group #ImSatying to share the story and express her gratitude. Image: Facebook / Kirstin Elizabeth Charles

Source: UGC

It is crucial to harness every child's interest to ensure they reach their full potential and always believe they are capable of anything. This mother and the dealership she contacted did just that.

Mom thanks local car dealership for mentoring her son

Kirstin Elizabeth Charles took to the Facebook group #ImSatying to share the heartwarming story of the local car dealership that helped her son with a school project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mom explained that her boy had to do an oral on what he wanted to be one day, and he chose a salesperson, Jeeps, to be exact. Trying to explain the process to a five-year-old was tough, so the mom reached out to a local dealership, and they were happy to help.

The car dealership made the young man's experience unforgettable, and the mom was beyond grateful. Sharing pictures, Kirsten expressed her thanks, showing all the effort they went to for her little man.

Take a look at some of the pictures:

Peeps praises the local car dealership for their efforts

This post warmed hearts. It is so important to motivate children and show them that they matter. The comments were filled with joy and gratitude.

Read some of the kind comments:

Mariolise Williams said:

“The cutest sweetest ever ”

Glynis Gould stated:

“Such a kind gesture. That will stay in his mind forever.”

Marie Williams wroted:

“Wow! That's awesome!”

Cheryl Bennette added:

“What a wonderful heartwarming story.”

Blake Waldron commented:

“The team was super excited putting this together for Caden. Such a special thing to witness! ❤️❤️”

Ghanaian lady flaunts her luxury house, says she got the money from being a slay queen

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a lady proudly showed off her magnificent house on social media.

She revealed that she acquired it working as a slay queen. She also advised other socialities to put their money to good use.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za