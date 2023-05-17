One woman decided to make a fun video of her family tasting sushi salmon roses without experience

The video was hilarious, as only a few of the family members seemed keen to give it a go

People were ins stitches as each person in the video gave some dramatic responses to tasting raw salmon

A TikTokker made a video of her relatives trying new food. The woman brought home some sushi for them to taste.

A TikTokker tried to get her family to eat sushi and it ended in disaster. Image: @asande.sibiya

The video had people cackling, and it got over 42 000 likes. The comments were filled with people imagining their own family trying the Asian dish.

Zulu woman gets mom and sister to try sushi

@asande.sibiya made fun of her Zulu family for not being able to enjoy sushi. The lady tried to her brother, sister and mom to eat sushi roses.

The brother declined, and the rest spit out the mouthfuls of sushi. Watch the video below:

Which sushi is best for 1st-time eaters?

People are always amused to see inexperienced sushi eaters. Some TikTok users suggested the type of sushi that is best to try if eating it for the first time.

Elam Simamane commented:

"Nawe kodwa Asande why didn’t you start with the fried one?"

Kholeka Nkosi commented:

"That’s the worst sushi though "

siphe commented:

"You should have given them soy sauce klk."

Lihle commented:

"Start with fried tempura not salmon roses."

Sandra Ree commented:

"My dad did this and my mom cooked it"

Nonie234 commented:

"At least yours bazamile I doubt mine bazovuma nje abasuthi nange pasta."

Obroni tries Ghanaian dishes

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an American vlogger with the YouTube channel Davidsbeenhere stunned Ghanaians by tasting 99 local foods and drinks for the first when he visited Ghana.

Ghanaians were impressed by how he could eat foods such as fufu, banku and waakye without any issues, especially considering how spicy those foods were.

Some netizens teased him about how he did not eat some foods appropriately, such as chewing the fufu instead of swallowing it. Some of the local drinks the YouTuber tried were palm wine, "kooko", Alomo Bitters, pito and "ekwegbemi".

