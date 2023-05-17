A Ghanaian girl, who has relocated to the UK, has compared her educational experience in both countries

A Ghanaian student, who has relocated to the UK, said there is a vast difference between the education system in Ghana and the European country.

The girl, in a TikTok video, said she attended Apeadu R/C in Ghana before she left for the UK.

Her father, a soldier in the UK army, posted a short interview with the girl, asking her to compare her education experience in both countries.

The girl, who has been in the UK for three months, said schools in Ghana and the UK could not be the same. She also mentioned that the learning materials are different in the two countries.

"Ghana and the UK cannot be the same. In the UK, they use televisions and computers to teach. There is a class for every subject here, but we sit in one place in Ghana until break time. In the UK, we have the opportunity to stretch our legs."

On technology and the availability of chairs in schools, she said they never went to the computer lab when she was schooling in Ghana, but now she has access to a computer.

"I never used a computer when I was in Ghana. We had a few computers in the school, but they never taught us with them. Our ICT teacher never took us to the lab. The schools also need furniture. Desks meant for one student has two or more learners sitting on it. As for the UK, there are many chairs, and you can sit where you want. You can also stand; the teacher will do nothing to you."

She also explained the way teachers treat students in Ghana compared to the UK. The girl said teachers in the UK do not cane or scold students, but that is not the case in Ghana.

"No teacher has beaten me here before. They don't even scold children. Students bring phones to class and are even on Snapchat when they are teaching. "

She said when she becomes the President of Ghana, she will provide all the education sector's needs, including computers and chairs.

