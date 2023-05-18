This Mzansi babe cooked a tasty meat pie in res using only a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine

TikTok user @sandrajelagat has become the queen of res cooking hacks, and Mzansi loves it

Peeps couldn't believe what the good sis did and can't wait for the next res cooking hack video

One babe is showing Mzansi how to cook delicious meals while living in university res. She whipped up a tasty meat pie using only a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine this time.

TikTok user @sandrajelagatmade a meat pie using only a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine. Image: TikTok / @sandrajelagat

Source: UGC

Res life is not for the fainthearted. You'll be using The same thing to iron your shirt, to cook your sausage.

TikTok video shows Mzansi res babe cooking meat pie using a kettle and toasted sandwich machine

TikTok user @sandrajelagat has been dropping res cooking tips for the longest time, and her most recent was a meat pie using only a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine.

Sis went as far as making the dough by hand, and in the end, that pie looked like a tasty snack you'd never believe was cooking in the appliances it was!

Take a look at this lit res cooking hack tutorial:

Peeps claps for the young woman's innovative res cooking skills

This is what res life is all about! Mzansi peeps love watching her videos and seeing the cool ways she manages to make delicious food in res. Student life is tough!

Read some of the comments:

Clement Christopher said:

“Toaster companies are even shock at what their invention can do ”

Ongamam said:

“I just know tea in that household tastes funky ”

Azariah said:

“Video of how you wash your kettle please ”

HOUDINI said:

“I will be very disappointed if the toaster and kettle are not mentioned in your graduation speech. They deserve a Hall of Fame recognition♂️”

akey.nyi said:

“The only thing this toaster can't do is disappoint you ”

AFRISIAN | Nigerian Ready Meal said:

“In this life, all we need is a kettle and sandwich toaster. ”

