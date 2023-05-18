A young girl who has a British accent has impressed people with how she read during a classroom exercise

The girl stood in the middle of the class and read a write-up on the board to the hearing of her mates and her teacher

The way she spoke with a foreign accent impressed a lot of people, some of who wanted to know the school she was attending

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A confident young girl has become popular on TikTok because of how she reads with a sweet British accent.

The young girl knows how to pronounce words and twist her tongue while speaking English, and her video has gone viral.

The girl read to her classmates using a sweet British accent. Photo credit: TikTok/@impeccableaccent.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @impeccableaccent, the girl stood confidently in the middle of the class and read something on the board.

Video of a beautiful young girl who has a clear English accent

The way she moved her lips and pronounced the words caught the attention of people on TikTok. Even her classmates listened with rapt attention as she read the write-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video has gone viral. The comment section was filled with people praising her exceptional abilities.

Many who saw the video asked where the school was located.

The man who posted the video replied to the comments, saying the school is located in Aguda, Lagos.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of Nigerian student with a British accent

@Nnauche Mercy said:

"The uniform looks like pivic uniform in my area."

@chastity766 commented:

"Boding or day?"

@Peculiar_Godwin said:

"Where’s the location of this school."

@Derade asked:

"Hello, do you do online classes, please?"

Young student uses funny accent to report his mate to teacher

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that a young boy dragged his classmate to their teacher after he got offended.

In a video that generated a lot of laughter on TikTok, the boy accused his classmate of offending him, and he sought redress.

However, what got people laughing was how the boy spoke in English, using his local accent.

After the teacher posted the video on TikTok, people took to the comment section to make funny comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng