One video shows two women who are staff at a school go the extra mile for their beloved school kids

People were moved as they watched the sweet bonding session the educators provided for the tiny students

Online users flooded the comments to sing the praises for doing the most to make the kids feel loved and provided for

Peeps on TikTok were fawning over this video of a teacher doing the extra mile for some students who need some TLC. Two educators took matters into their own and made time to take care of two children's hair.

South African teachers got their hands dirty as they helped some students with their hair. Image: @teacher_porsche

This clip had many people in their feels wishing they had caring teachers as kids too. Many sang the young women for putting effort into their role as teachers.

SA teachers blow people away with video of them showing extensive care for kids

A local educator @teacher_porsche posted a video of her and a colleague washing and combing two children's hair. She captioned the video:

"We are not just teachers, we are mothers❤️"

Watch the video below:

Social media applauds generous teachers

People love to see teachers connect with children, and this one was especially moving. Many admitted that their experience with teachers was not positive. Peeps sang the educator's praises for changing things for the younger generation.

@wonderfultickle commented:

"Seeing other teachers doing this makes me tear up because I am also one of the kids receiving the love from them."

Hleziii commented:

"New age teachers doing the most❤️"

ofentse_mantalk commented:

"Its sad, During our time "MOST teachers were monsters."

Pebetsi♥️☺️ commented:

"Old teachers used to tell us to use broom . Now our lil sisters r safe "

Maamogwa Vuyiswa commented:

"These days we can truely say our kids are in safe hands at school with new age teachers."

lindeliwenkosi207 commented:

"My college and wanted to this as our school but 1 teacher said we shouldn’t so sesiyasaba because thina we are assistant teachers."

bats_rams commented:

"Teaching is a calling that needs to be answered by the right people, like u guys lets love wat we do. teachers God bless you guys talking from."

ktfadana commented:

"Thank you ladies for loving our kids."

