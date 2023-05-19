A video was hilarious as a gent put on some random moves without music playing while admitted in a hospital ward

The TikTok was a hit as online users watched the chaotic scene that also included another dancer and vocalist who was rapping

People were in tears, and many commented to crack jokes after watching the oddly entertaining video

One gent was very active for someone admitted in a hospital. This guy was holding an eating utensils as he bust interesting moves.

Hospital patients ended up making a video dancing together as they did indlamu. Image: @pitbullraven1andtony2

The video made waves as many thought it was a hilarious sight. Seeing the patients' shenanigans, many were amused and the post garnered over 6 000 likes.

Patients turn up in hospital ward

A video by @pitbullraven1andtony2 shows a man dancing while clutching a spoon. In the background another person was rapping loudly. A third patient later joined the dancing man and they did the indlamu. Watch the video:

Mzansi love the vibes in the hospital

Neetizens love to watch dance videos and this one had a twist. People compared the man rapping to Drake as he incorporated his lyrics from Started from the Bottom. Read some of the hilarious comments people had:

Nomasabatha Minenhle Mkhize commented:

" Haibo drake wena turned to Sjava, tsii!"

ASAP SHEMBE commented:

"Drake in the back is killing me 'started from the bottom.'"

LADY_BEE commented:

"I don't know whether to concentrate on the guy who is dancing or listen to the one singingit's a lot."

naledi_amandus commented:

"Kumnandi lana ngeke"

Mxolisi Mlungu commented:

"Khona no Drake oculayo lana"

