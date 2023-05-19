A lady ended up as a part of a compilation of unbelievable sightings for the lit hairstyle she rocked

The TikTok shows the way the mother showed up at a public mall with her hair done in the most dramatic way possible

Peeps were in stitches as saw the bizarre TikTok of the woman who was holding her mini-me

A video of this mom's hair was a hit on TikTok. The TikTok includes this woman walking with her daughter in the same hairstyle.

A woman's braid was so long it swept across the flu in a video. Image: @babyboogyman

Online users were entertained by the clip, which had thousands of likes. The comments were full of viewers cracking their own jokes.

Mother dresses up her child identically with hairstyle

@babyboogyman on TikTok reacted to some video of wild sightings. One of the videos shows a woman with an interesting hairstyle. Watch the video:

Netizens joke about woman's very long braid on floor

People love to see interesting scenes in public. Many expressed how amazed they were by the braided ponytail. Read what people had to say.

loxman commented:

"Le phondo is literally cleaning the country more than the government."

AMORZEE commented:

"Ok....what did the baby do?"

user2341753184245

"It's Rapunzel for me"

Nick pick commented:

"Welcome to South Africa "

user2549705313807 commented:

" Yooh the braid though."

