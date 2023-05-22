This Mzansi teacher is feeling defeated by the low marks he is scoring on students' test papers

TikTok user @morena_ngoepe turned to sarcasm when he marked a test that scored 18%

Mzanis is well aware of the education crisis and fully understands this man's suffering

The South African education system has many people worried. This male teacher was ready to take some leave when he marked a test paper that scored 18%.

News on the failing education system in SA has had many people concerned for the future of the youth and this country. Teachers can only do so much, and this one is tired.

TikTok shows a male Mzansi teacher's quirky comment on failed test

TikTok user @morena_ngoepe is a dedicated teacher doing his best to help the youth of Mzansi, but test papers like this make him question everything.

With no words or frown stickers left, our guy wrote "teacher'sacademic side-eye" next to the 18% mark and side smile sticker. Sharing the video, he admitted that teaching is not for the fainthearted.

Take a look at the sarcastic remark:

SA peeps laugh at the funny remark while stressing about the future

People are truly worried about the education system in SA. Laughing at the good-looking teacher's funny remark, peeps made it clear that this was going to sting.

Read some of the comments:

Viino said:

“My grade nine maths teacher would draw eyes and a mouth in your 0. You’d get a face out of 10”

Thozamile Ntsenge said:

“Not the academic side eyeThis is the best generation of teachers ”

Laureli said:

“I would cry, bruh . Because what is this?”

Molebogeng_d said:

“Not you loving them hard with their everyday content ”

Lesego Leshaba said:

“Love this”

