Mr. Sanjus is a Ghanaian on social media who boarded a plane for the first time recently and has shared his experience

He said the earth looked more beautiful than it actually was, and even galamsey sites looked pleasing to the eye

He added that everyone must have the plane experience at least once in their lifetime

A Ghanaian man called Mr. Sanjus on social media has described his first time on a plane as an experience worth having.

on Twitter, Mr Sanjus said when the plane took off, it felt like her intestines had left his body.

“Immediately we sat in the plane, it had to turn on the runway. I was even delighted about the sound the plane was making. Before it took off, they asked us to fasten our seatbelt. When they took off, it felt like I had left my intestines behind and was traveling with only my flesh and ribs. I felt very light then I started thinking, what will happen if the engine goes off in the air or if there is a crash with another plane in the air.”

Mr Sanjus said from the plane the earth looked more beautiful than it originally was. Photo: @Mr Sanjus and Sergii Iaremenko Photo Credit: Twitter and Getty Images

Mr Sanjus said, looking down from the plane it seemed everything on land was nice when that is not the reality on the ground.

“When you look down, you only see buildings. You don’t see human beings. The aerial view of Ghana looks nice, so our leaders think they have developed the country. Even the galamsey sites look beautiful from the plane.”

Mr. Sanjus took a domestic flight to Accra to meet some workers of Samsung Ghana. He was invited to Accra after he compared Samsung phones to iPhones and said the latter was better.

Below is the video:

Social media reactions to Mr. Sanjus’ first experience on a plane

Tweeps have been commenting on his video.

@RevErskineGH said:

“Bro, plenty niggas no fit talk this first time I flew, sake of guy guy ano fit share this experience but that’s the same way I felt”

@BloggerInCap added:

“First time I entered a plane, I was having same thoughts I asked myself what if the engine goes off? A lot of questions in my head till after sometime ”

@KushAlabi indicated:

“Though I don't understand the language but he just narrated my first experience on board a plane ”

@Bra_Abele said:

“Charle a whole mood. I enjoy people like this. They make great conversations”

@C_Acheamp said:

“I think there should be a full joke about the last part. Being in a plane makes the earth beautiful”

Ghanaian who ranked Samsung phones better than iPhones receives phone and cash

In another story, Samsung Ghana has given Mr. Sanjus on social media a phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

Samsung Ghana gave him the gift after he appeared in a video saying the brand was better than iPhones and other phone types.

