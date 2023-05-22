An albino boy got many people's attention when he danced in his slides on bare ground

Three boys in his group tried hard to outmatch his energy when their turns came to dance

Many TikTokers said they were disappointed by the way a boy in a Chelsea jersey danced

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A short video showing an albino boy dancing like the popular Odogowu Mara has stirred massive reactions.

At the beginning of the video, the albino displayed impressive leg works that stirred massive applause.

The albino boy's energy level got many talking. Photo source: @somboy14

Source: UGC

Albino boy dances well

People who watched the video shared by @somboy14 were very surprised by his moves. They agreed that he outdid everybody in his group.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some TikTokers were disappointed that the last dancer in the group dropped the ball hard. They also made comments about his Chelsea jersey.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Pay$on og said:

"Nothing way Chelsea fan sabi."

Michael Williams said:

"You de see ground my guy."

Small Savage said:

"The white guy was Soo cool like perfect."

princess said:

"What the hell was the last guy think he was doing."

Zaddy said:

"I mostly enjoyed the first dance, the white guy."

MCKENZIE said:

"Chelsea too dey spoil show."

Chin0mso said:

"Na we Chelsea fc this last boy won open nyash outside."

Zaddy_b said:

"Abeg how this guy take dey see for afternoon."

Giftedsilver01 said:

"Abino to dey dance hope say e see road."

King billionz said:

"You and i know say these guy no da see ground well ...nice dance sha you win."

nana Yaw asked:

"Don't you think that the third guy is also good?"

John Marvin said:

"Him go Sabi dance pass all of them if to say na night."

Trance said:

"The third guy was classic and matured i loved that."

gaucho45th said:

"Big talent you even remove the soil from the ground."

Phil said:

"Know that the dance about to be fire when they wear slides in the trenches."

bencruz said:

"If I just learn am all this oyibo no go sleep again I go make sure they call police for me."

Curvy albino lady dances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful and curvy albino, @blonde806, gathered many reactions on TikTok when she danced to Portable's I'm A Baboon.

Before she started her performance, she backed the camera and turned. People were wowed by her smooth skin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng