A family enjoying their camping trip in the wild got a close look at one of the big five

The people filmed a nerve-racking video of the lion roaming around near them, and their reactions were a viral hit

Online peeps were nervous as they watched the huge beast get very close to the family, and speaking to Briefly News, an expert said they all behaved correctly

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Witnessing wild animals coming across people is always interesting for many to see. The reaction of TikTok users who watched a video of a lion near the campsite of a family, who were on a safari, can only be described as nerve-racking. This particular video of the lion got thousands of likes.

A family on Safari got a visit from a lion, and people were amused as they watched the family's reaction. Image: @johan.roux

Source: UGC

Lion explores people's campsite in TikTok video

The video, which was posted on TikTok by @johan.roux, showed a family on a Safari trip that went wrong. People were amazed as they watched the lion sniff around, while the family watched. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

King of the Jungle has family and netizens mesmerised

Viewers enjoy seeing wild animals run in with people, and many were nervous as they watched the video. Netizens were impressed by how the family stayed silent in the giant lion's presence as it looked calm.

Speaking to Briefly News, Robert Heel, a Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve wildlife expert, explained that the last thing you want to do is run. He said:

"The number one rule is never run...If you run, you are food."

According to Robert, if you are outside, move away slowly while still looking at the lion, but do not look it in the eye. He advised that you should try to return to the tent, but otherwise stand your ground and do not run.

M.V.T commented:

"The way no one is breathing in this video "

kc62021 commented:

"Amazing and terrifying at the same time! Just absorb the feeling of being that close to such a magnificent animal."

user2340655525561 commented:

"Fun and interesting ya but the risk is just too high."

AT commented:

"Voetsek works like a charm in those situations "

Sandile commented:

"What happened to our culture I mean no Voetsek!! nyana."

Lily Wessels895 commented:

"Brilliant encounter but for me another reason NOT to camp "

Hey it's me Julee commented:

"I just fainted for the whole country."

Men trying to load lion onto truck scatter as it wakes up without warning

Popular South African website Briefly News previously reported that a video of a team of wildlife workers, who were working with a lion that regained consciousness too soon, went viral on social media.

The video got thousands of likes, and people were amused. Many peeps cracked jokes at the workers' expense.

People love to see man and wildlife clash, and this video was no different. People were inspired to make fun of them and their cowardice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za