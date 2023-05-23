A school teacher is convinced that is the reason why his students come to school thanks to his fun side

The happy gent posted a video of himself having fun with students by doing something that they love, which is dance

This professional seemed to be connecting with his students as the video shows them cheering for him as he bust some moves

A South African teacher took TikTok by storm. The man in the video was dancing his heart out to a song on the app.

A South African teacher had students cheering when he danced. Image: @xolanixolo

The educator's class seemed to enjoy watching him dance. Many online users noticed the good vibes and were raving about it.

South African teacher dances for students

A man who works as a teacher, @xolanixol,o posted a video of himself entertaining pupils. He bust some impressive moves. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds teacher for connecting with students

The video of the teacher connecting with a student was all the rave. Many people love to see educators and their pupils get along. Read what people had to say below:

Monique commented:

"In our times we used to be scared of teachers, and I guess this kind of relationship with learners makes learning simpler and interesting.."

nontsikelelo47 commented:

"Kids needs teacher like dis not umuntu o sour well done teacher xooo."

phindilentinga commented:

"True dat,nami wouldn't miss school with a teacher like you."

Achulumancile commented:

"I love this."

Nelly Nyawo commented:

"Salute teacher we need teachers like you to make our children happy and love to go to school."

Tania commented:

"This shoud be my country."

newben01 commented:

"No student will fail in your class. Well done. Eiiiii in my school you see your head masters car without him being around that area po, you go run."

