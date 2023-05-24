A Nigerian lady who tried hard to secure an American visa revealed that she cried and broke down when she was rejected

The lady said she spent her time praising God before she got a scholarship that also covered her living allowance

She showed herself looking radiant in America after getting the visa, and many Nigerians said her story inspired them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful Nigerian lady narrated her struggle before getting an American visa in a TikTok video.

The lady, @ibiayo, narrated how she anointed herself before going for her visa interview in Abuja. Despite her spiritual preparation, she was denied.

A Nigerian lady rejoiced after she got an American visa a second time. Photo source: @ibiayo

Source: UGC

Lady gets US visa, travels abroad

She battled an emotional breakdown as a result of the denial and even had to resign from her job in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing her experience in a video, the young lady disclosed that she joined a Hallelujah Challenge and was always dressed up for the midnight praise. Her blessing came when she got a scholarship that covered both her tuition and living expenses.

Her second application was successful, and she was granted the American visa she had always wanted. The Nigerian lady said it is always great to trust in God and in His process.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria said:

"Congratulations God is great fr."

Oluwatunmise said:

"Thank you Jesus."

Opulent Princess said:

"Thank God for your testimony."

Ofoegbu Goodness said:

"God is great I love God cos he those it in his own way."

user3023164218260 said:

"Thank you for encouraging someone, congratulations."

Holamilekan said:

"Delay is not Denial."

edithamuche said:

"Congratulations... i am saving this video to remind myself that God works wonders

omoolope1 said:

"Congratulations it isn't easy to be rejected I have experience such b4 I know how the filling is I just have to take heart."

Doro Chanza said:

"Thank u for sharing..got denied twice after God showed me in a vision two yrs earlier that he was taking me to USA. it shall come to pass! in Jesus'."

American woman travels to Nigeria for marriage

In other news, a woman on TikTok, @blessedtamma, who lives in America, made a short video showing the moment she travelled to Nigeria to marry her love.

She filmed herself in an aeroplane moments before it touched down. Seconds into the video, the woman looked happy in her white wedding gown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng