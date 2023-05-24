A young boy who is exceptionally talented has successfully captured the attention of TikTok users with his sweet dance

The dance video showed the boy shaking his very flexible waist in a fantastic way

Dance lovers on TikTok have described the boy's moves as deeply satisfying, and they praised him in the comment section

An incredibly talented young boy has endeared himself to many TikTok users because of his sweet dance.

The video was shared on the platform by @pulsenigeria247, and it immediately went viral because the boy was a good performer.

The boy who has a tiny waist shook his body with a lot of flexibility. Photo credit: TikTok/@pulsenigeria247.

the boy was working beside a house with farming tools.

The boy danced to a Makosa song

In the video, which lasted just 55 seconds, the boy used his tiny waist to perform wonders as he whined and shook it, making the moves look so easy.

The flexibility of his body, particularly his waist, made his performance captivating.

At some points, he placed one hand on a plank of wood with the other on his head as he shook his waist with so much energy and passion.

TikTok users have described the video as deeply satisfying and entertaining. People said the boy was very talented and his dance skills should not be wasted.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to young boy's dance moves

@Stephanethewonder said:

"His talent is formidable and pure."

@judith11 reacted:

"He's so handsome and he got the moves."

@veeaj said:

"That's real talent."

@user5026534165340 said:

"Fantastic little man. Good dancer."

@bridgetsebele commented:

"You rock my boy well done."

@user2055826519126 said:

"Energy at its best."

@user3504326596533 reacted:

"This talent should not go to waste."

@MC JUMA said:

"I love this, which country is this kid."

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Dibango Dibanga' by singer Bello Falcao

In a related story, YEN.com reported that a confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana, Hilda Ama Sakyi, exhibited her dance moves in a video on TikTok.

The young student danced to Dibango Dibanga by Bello Falcao, a well-known musician from Côte d'Ivoire.

She whines her waist with excitement and intensity like a pro in the video YEN.com.gh spotted on her TikTok account.

