A hardworking Nigerian lady who made a brave move to start her building project finished it to taste

The lady fenced her completed building, painted the whole structure, and spent heavily on its interior decoration

Many Nigerians in her comment section congratulated her on the achievement, as some wished to have the same thing

A young Nigerian lady who started her project and finished it has shared a video online as people celebrated her.

At the beginning of the video, the lady (@tshairmpire) showed her land when the foundation was dug. Six inches blocks were seen around the dug demarcation.

People congratulated the lady for the building project. Photo source: @tshairmpire

New house with cool interior decor

Gravels mixed with cement (concrete) were laid on the foundation. Seconds into the clip, the building was at the lintel level with pillars already done.

Other parts of the clip showed the completed house fully painted with cool colours. The interior of the house had POP. Everywhere was tiled. The lighting made the apartment look cosy.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

BIG SHAKU BENZ said:

"Congratulations."

IRON FIST said:

"Big congratulations aza mama."

alexdairo0 said:

"A BIG congratulations."

Baz said:

"Congrat Brr and i pray you wish me the same soon."

Ugochukwu said:

"Congratulations bro it’s my turn."

jumokeke7 said:

"Congratulations ma."

user3611586169101 said:

"I will finished my building by the grace of God AMEN."

Tima said:

"I will continue congratulating people till it's get to my turn I say a big FAT CONGRATULATIONS."

Investor biggy said:

"Congratulations more achievements."

Hardeybarey said:

"I pray the congratulation hit me soon."

Anuoluwa stitches said:

"Congratulations momma I pray for mine too soon."

